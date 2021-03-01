Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Declines By 76.5%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

