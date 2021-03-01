AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in February

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the January 28th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AWF opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez acquired 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $33,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

