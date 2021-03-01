Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cypress Environmental Partners stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 million, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

