Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $960,384.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,327.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,236 shares of company stock valued at $29,437,631. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $161.33 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

