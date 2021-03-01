US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $71.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

