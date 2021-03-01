Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 617,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 516.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PACK opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

