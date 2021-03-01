Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.73 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.54% of Primoris Services worth $33,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 312.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.