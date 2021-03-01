Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO opened at $274.89 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

