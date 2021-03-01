Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average is $201.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

