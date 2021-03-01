Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $53.99 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

