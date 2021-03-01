Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,808 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPRX stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.