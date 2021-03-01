CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,158 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

NYSE DRI opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -143.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $139.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

