Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Incyte by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 123,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.