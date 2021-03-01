Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 152 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

