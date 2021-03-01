CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $843,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.18. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.