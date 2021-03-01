CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 16,904 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock valued at $84,022,093 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.