CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $192.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

