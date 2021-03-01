CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 12,415 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last 90 days.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

