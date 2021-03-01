The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $233.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.83.

CLX opened at $181.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

