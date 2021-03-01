Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $286.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

