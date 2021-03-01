Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.22.

DAVA stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Endava by 83.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Endava by 28.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

