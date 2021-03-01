CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBRE Group’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share reflect the benefits from expanding its resilient business in recent years. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of a 35% interest in Industrious. The move is aimed at capitalizing on the anticipated high demand for flexible space exiting pandemic. A strong balance sheet supports its acquisition moves aimed to enhance the REIT’s service offerings and geographic reach. The company also continues to benefit from expansion of its contractual businesses. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the macroeconomic uncertainties have affected commercial real estate transactions and leasing revenues and global property sales are likely to remain choppy in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is worrisome.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

