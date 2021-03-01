Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,929 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,283,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total transaction of $7,646,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,702,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,920 shares of company stock valued at $27,130,665 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

ZBRA opened at $499.43 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $515.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

