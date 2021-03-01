Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after buying an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

In other The E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,947 shares of company stock worth $698,277. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.