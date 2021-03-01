Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 142,799 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 283,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5,773.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,884,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $46.10 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,286. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

