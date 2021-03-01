Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Progress Software worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,825,000 after acquiring an additional 382,453 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 65.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

