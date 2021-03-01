Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.59 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

