Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

