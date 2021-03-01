Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,434 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

