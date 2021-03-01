The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $28,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,108,195.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,759,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,470. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

