Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $148,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

