Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $458,000 Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JMIA opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.