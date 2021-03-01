Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 108,846 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $83.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

