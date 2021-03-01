Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of SPS Commerce worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $100.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.