FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $371.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

