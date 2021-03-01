Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Playtika alerts:

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $29.75 on Friday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.