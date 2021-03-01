Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.
MNTK stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.93.
About Montauk Renewables
