4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES 24 Hour Volume Hits $657,633.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.35 million and $657,633.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.