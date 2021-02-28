Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $18.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $84.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.99 million, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $90.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 5,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,431. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

