Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $272,843.78 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,875,933 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

