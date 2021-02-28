Axie Infinity Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $60.97 million and $10.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00773702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041333 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

