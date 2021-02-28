EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $388,073.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00473925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00073397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00468981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194089 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.