Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $51,666.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00473925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00073397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00468981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194089 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

