adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

