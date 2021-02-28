ThreeFold Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $5,299.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00473925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00073397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00468981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194089 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.