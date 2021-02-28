Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.25.

Several research firms recently commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $209.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

