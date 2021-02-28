$0.12 EPS Expected for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Itaú Unibanco reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itaú Unibanco.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

ITUB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,459,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,556,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0261 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,289 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,316,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 521,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,951 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

