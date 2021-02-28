Falcon Project (FNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $145,028.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $145,028.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00473442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00074222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00468152 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194621 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

