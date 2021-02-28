IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,421 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,105. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.