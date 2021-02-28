Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 150,000 Shares

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,750.
Shares of GR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.51. 71,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,030. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.
About Great Atlantic Resources
